75% of Armenians dissatisfied with government’s coronavirus response, survey shows – Panorama

Some 75% of Armenians are dissatisfied with the government’s coronavirus containment measures, a brand new on-line survey shows.

The survey has been performed amongst 1,700 residents aged over 18 by the Voice of People skilled group.

According to the survey, 25% of the responders stated that they accepted of the government’s dealing with of the outbreak, 56% believed that the measures weren’t sufficient to curb the unfold of the an infection, whereas 19% stated the steps had been unjustified.

Asked concerning the social and financial influence of the pandemic, particularly on the responders’ households, 15% stated that they had suffered a job/enterprise loss, 4% stated their enterprise had been on the verge of survival, 8% stated the employer had despatched the working member of their household on unpaid depart, 48% stated their revenue had decreased dramatically, whereas 25% stated the pandemic had not affected their social and financial standing.

To the query of whose assist the respondents anticipate in case of revenue discount, 27% stated they anticipated assist from their family and acquaintances, 29% – from the authorities, 3% – from humanitarian organizations, whereas 41% couldn’t reply the query.

The Voice of People reminds that the federal government has allotted greater than $300 million to assist the inhabitants and companies.

Asked whether or not it has helped folks deal with the coronavirus disaster, 6% of the responders stated that they had not obtained assist from the federal government though it was offered by legislation, 57% weren’t been beneficiaries of assist applications, 28% obtained assist, nevertheless it was not sufficient, solely 9% stated they managed to resolve their issues because of the assist.

Finally, responding to the query about how the federal government ought to increase assist to folks and companies, 9% proposed the authorities to grant tax breaks to companies, 19% known as for larger monetary assist to the inhabitants, 15% had been in favor of extra important compensation of utility payments, 40% supported all of the measures, whereas 17% couldn’t reply the query.