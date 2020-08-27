74-year-old grandmother says police broke her arm; OKCPD confirms personnel investigation

A 74-year-old grandmother claims Oklahoma City police officers broke her arm and utilized severe, aggressive force on her while apprehending her boy.Ruby Jones informed KOCO 5 that she didn’t disrupt the arrest of her boy at all aside from asking if the officers had a search warrant. She declares she wound up being handcuffed by 2 officers who brought her off where her feet weren’t even touching the ground.“Took my arm, mashed it all up, praise God and put it up there, and I had both the handcuffs on then,” Jones stated.Jones, who now has a damaged arm, stated everything began when, “There was a beat, beat, beating at the door and a knocking at the door.” The knocking was from police.Police stated they were there for Jones’ boy, who had actually supposedly simply employed a bomb danger at a psychological health center where he utilized to be a client.“He’s bipolar,” Jones stated.But when she asked to see a warrant, she stated the officers “said no and pushed me out the way.” Jones included that the officers drew their weapons towards her boy.“He don’t have a gun. Don’t shoot him,” Jones stated.That’s when 2 officers supposedly apprehended her, which she declares they began to do by pressing her.“I can’t speak to any specifics about what occurred in the house,” statedCapt Larry Withrow, with the …

