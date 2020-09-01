73 years later: Oklahoma WWII veteran presented Victory Medal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– A World War II veteran from Oklahoma has actually lastly gotten the acknowledgment he should have.

Jerry McCreery got in the Navy in January of 1946 at the age of 17 and served on the USS Shangri La.

McCreery served in the Pacific front, where he and his system were important to the stability of the area. He completed his service in 1947 and was released from the Navy as a Fireman Second.

He was expected to be granted the WWII Victory Medal, however he never ever really got it.

The victory medal was developed by Congress in 1945 and was granted to any member of the United States armed force who served on active service or as a reservist in betweenDec 7, 1941 andDec 31, 1946.

Through outreach efforts, Congresswoman Kendra Horn discovered that McCreery didn’t get hisVictory Medal She dealt with the Department of the Navy to provide it to him throughout an unique event.

Jerry McCreery listening to the National Anthem throughout parade

On Sunday, organizers held a parade that consisted of publishing of the colors by the Putnam City High School JROTC. In addition to being presented the medal by (*73 *). Horn, the City of Edmond stated August 30th “Jerry McCreery Day.”

“It was an amazing honor to …