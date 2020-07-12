73 workers test positive for coronavirus at Herefordshire veg farm with 200 staff forced to isolate

200 workers at a vegetable farm in Herefordshire are forced to isolate in onsite mobile homes after 73 workers tested positive for coronavirus.

Workers at A S Green And Co were tested carried out after some workers showed symptoms of the bug.

No workers at the site in Mathon, near Malvern, are increasingly being permitted to leave and therefore are receiving the necessary support on the website.

Visitors and management team members were also tested and the business confirmed all results to date outside their site have been negative.

Workers at A S Green And Co were tested performed after some workers showed symptoms of the bug (stock photo)

The site is still waiting on most of the results but 73 positive cases are confirmed up to now.

In a statement posted on its web site, the company said: ‘We make sure we are working closely with, Public Health England and the Public Health team at Herefordshire Council to support several our workers that have tested positive for COVID-19.

‘As a precautionary measure we have arranged for testing of additional key workers including management team members and visitors connected with A S Green and can confirm all results to date outside of our site have already been returned with negative results. To date there are 73 positive cases on our site.

200 workers at the vegetable farm have already been asked to self isolate in mobile homes onsite after 73 people tested positive for coronavirus

The site continues to be waiting on all the results but 73 positive cases are confirmed so far (stock photo)

‘Our site is currently closed for all visitors and with the help of the various bodies no workers are being permitted to leave our site and are receiving the required support at our site.

‘Our employees and neighborhood are our priority at this difficult time and we carry on to follow the guidance of the relevant bodies to make certain that the spread of herpes is controlled and our workforce is supported.

‘Public Health England advises that it is most unlikely Covid-19 could be transmitted through food or food packaging, so shoppers can remain confident buying British good fresh fruit and veg.’

PHE Midlands Health Protection Director Katie Spence said: ‘A small number of workers became symptomatic earlier this week plus they and a few close contacts one of the workforce were tested initially and found to be positive.’

She added that individuals were asked to self-isolate for 7 days, with their households and close contacts being asked to isolate for 14 days, in line with NHS guidance.