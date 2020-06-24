73% of Gaza families suffer food insecurity – Middle East Monitor

At least 73 per cent of Gaza families suffer food insecurity as a result of 13-year Israeli siege imposed on the Strip, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights unmasked yesterday.

In a statement, the rights group said that this number has recently increased from 70 per cent as a result of coronavirus measures put in place, as well as the delay in paying the salaries of civil servants and the weak flow of cash and humanitarian aid entering the coastal enclave.

The rights group said that commercial activities witnessed a sharp reduction in light of the ongoing dire situation, noting that thousands of families are living in abject poverty

READ: ‘1 million Palestinians face food shortages in Gaza’

According to the rights group, this has affected the quality and quantity of food sought by families in Gaza.

Concluding its statement, Al Mezan warned that the existing situation could have “disastrous consequences on the humanitarian situation” in the Gaza Strip, askin the international community to do something “quickly”, end the Israeli siege and offer assist with Gaza.