72% success rate in Palestine high school exams – Middle East Monitor

Some 77,539 students sat high school exams in the occupied Palestinian territories this year, with 55,302 passing the exams, the Ministry of Education revealed on Saturday, a 72 per cent success rate.

This comes during exceptional circumstances brought about as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. In spite of this, the ministry said, exams were held simultaneously in Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.

Holding exams in Jerusalem was a breakthrough, it added, due to the restrictions imposed by the occupation in the occupied city. Residents of the city supported the ministry’s work to ensure tests could go ahead.

