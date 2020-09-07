7,000 Acre California Forest Fire Set By ‘Smoke-Generating Pyrotechnic Device’ At Gender Reveal Party!

OK, this is absolutely ridiculous!!!

A “smoke-generating pyrotechnic device” used during a gender reveal party in Yucaipa, California was the cause that sparked the currently-burning El Dorado Forest Fire near the desert town right now. As of Labor Day (Monday) morning, the fire has charred over 7,000 acres and is just 5% contained by fire fighters, according to local officials.

The Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit revealed the cause of the fire to be the pyrotechnic device from the gender reveal party in an announcement to the media late Sunday night. According to the unit, the fire began before 10:30 am on Saturday morning, September 5th, during the aforementioned gender reveal celebration which was taking place at El Dorado Ranch Park in the city of Yucaipa.

It’s unclear whether the unit — or the local police — have made contact with the group that allegedly started the fire, but cryptically the news announcement does remind people with warnings about the potential penalties involved with starting fires due to negligence and related issues (below):