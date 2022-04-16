Recently, a survey was conducted in Armenia under the auspices of the United Nations Development Fund, the United Nations Development Program, the United Nations Population Fund, UNICEF and the OSCE Reporting Institutions ությունը Human Rights in Armenia.

The full survey is still being finalized, but preliminary data are already available.

According to the preliminary results of the public opinion poll on the police, 70% of the respondents assessed their attitude towards the police as positive. The police are also leaders in law enforcement with a 58% confidence level.

The final, more comprehensive data of the survey will be presented by the OSCE in May.

