In the consequences of the chemical attack in the Damascus province of Ghouta 7 years earlier, David Cameron, the previous British Prime Minister remarked: “Our inaction in Syria shows we have not learned the lessons of the Holocaust” and“the lessons of not standing by” The words he and (*7 *) utilized were intentional; the scale and organized way of the massacre of Syrian civilians belongs to a few of the most repressive programs of the 20th century. The chemical massacre that happened on 21 August 2013 was just one element of the cruelty that the Assad program can; a routine that is notorious for harbouring a Nazi war criminal for years and had him act as a consultant to the late President, Hafez Al-Assad

The massacre which left more than 1,300 dead and many more injured, happened in actual time. Its protection reached around the world and it was rapidly validated by independent human rights organisations consisting of Human Rights Watch and was validated by the United Nations chemical weapons report.

The attack shocked the world. The Syrian federal government is a signatory to the Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and had flagrantly damaged global law in this circumstances. The way in which the attack happened, and the weapons utilized to provide the chemical representatives …