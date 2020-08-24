7-year-old creates weekly newscast from his Chapel Hill porch :: WRAL.com

— As coronavirus affects everything — school, work and free time — all second grader John Wortman wants to do is keep people informed and tell interesting stories.

The 7-year-old attends Ephesus Elementary in Chapel Hill but has spent his first week of school learning from home. Each week for the past four months, he has recorded a newscast, which he has branded “John News,” from his porch.

Friday marked his 16th episode.

Thomas Wortman said his son loves watching science videos on YouTube and has always wanted to have his own channel. When school stopped in the middle of March, John decided to make a newscast.

“I think he was a little bit bored,” said Thomas, who said he helps his son with logistics but gives John full editorial control over his newscasts.

Each week, the pair teams up to come up with stories, write a script and arrange virtual interviews. John’s most recent newscast is focused on back-to-school and features interviews with his school principal and school nurse.

“I feel really strongly about fostering John’s independence,” said Thomas. “Of course I have my suggestions, but he has full veto authority.”

John uses an iPhone on a tripod and an…