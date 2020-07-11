7 tips to make you a Slack power user

But there are less obvious tips and tricks, from keyboard shortcuts to features like polls, which will make your daily life easier — and impress your colleagues.

Here’s a look at some of Slack’s lesser-known tools.

The “/remind” command will nudge you or a coworker about an event of one’s choosing, such as for example an appointment or item in your to-do list. The Slack bot, which interacts with users, will send a notification to you or the individual at the designated time. It works for reoccurring events, too, so you could ask Slack to prompt you every day before a daily meeting. It could be used as a useful reminder to eat or step away from your personal computer every once in a while, too.

If you can’t remember what’s in your list, utilize the command “/remind list” to refresh your memory or delete old entries.

2. Create a custom emoji

From an array of dancing parrots eating pizza or wearing top hats to animated foxes blowing kisses, Slack’s emoji options are top notch. It’s surprisingly easy to atart exercising . razzle dazzle to your workplace’s emoji offering by uploading your personal custom creation.

Here’s how: First, you must be on a pc. In any message box, click the smiley face emoji icon, and “Add Emoji.” Upload an image, name it and press save yourself. While it may look like a quirky feature, it could help add a more personal touch at a time when folks are looking for better ways to communicate without having to be in person.

3. Organize (and jazz up the look of) your Slack app

On the desktop version, hit “Preferences” and then “Sidebar.” You can opt to sort your conversations alphabetically or centered on priority. You can also choose to lump private channels together or show all unread messages in one section. I set my conversations based on priority, so new direct messages pop up at the top of my list without me having to scroll far down to see them.

If you’re bored of Slack’s signature purple background, you will find other colors to pick from under the “Themes” option, including black, pink, yellow, white and blue.

4. Bring important emails into Slack

No more screenshotting a message and dragging and dropping it into Slack. Under “Preferences” and “Messages & media,” you can upload an email to Slack by forwarding it to a Slack-generated email address composed of random letters. The Slackbot will upload the email to the app, where you can share it with someone else or a channel.

5. Easy shortcuts

There are a few commands that will save you time and clicking. “Command + K” on a Mac or “CTRL + K” on a Windows, lets you jump to channels, people or files instead of scrolling through an endless list of DMs and channels.

If you want a simple way to mark everything as read, hit “Shift” and “Escape.” To mark a channel as read, click on the “Escape” key. Another of good use tip: If you want to mark a certain message as unread so you remember to respond to it, press down on the “Option” key while hitting the message.

6. Ask your colleagues to weigh in with polls

Slack offers several ways to create polls, from simple ones that only require a yes or no vote (command: “/yesno”) to better quality options like “/polly” that provide custom multiple-choice responses or answers on a scale of one to 10.

7. From translations to time zones

Other helpful commands include “/tz” which calculates enough time in yet another city. There is also a translation feature within Slack: type “/translate” and the language code, such as “es” for Spanish, followed by the written text you want translated.

For coworkers in various countries, the “Automatic Translation” feature for channels and DMs will translate every message without needing to type any commands. Slack’s Translate app has free and paid plans.