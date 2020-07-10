7 steps you can take now to lower your internet bill

On one other hand, your bank account is feeling any risk of strain from dozens of streaming services you’ve enrolled in. Tap or click here for the money-saving advice the streaming services don’t want you to know.

It’s worth overlooking your internet bills to see if you’re spending money on more than you need. Here are seven ways you can shrink your monthly bill.

1. Figure out simply how much internet you need

It’s tempting to sign up for the highest-priced internet plan, thinking it’ll cover everything you want to do on the web. You probably don’t need data caps and speeds that come with the greatest tier.

How do you discover how much data you use? Tap or click here to use a handy calculator from AT&T. Make your most useful guess at how many hours you stream video, play games, look at web and much more.

Once you have an estimate of your monthly usage, call your internet company. You might be just fine dropping down a pricing tier.

But be mindful: If you sign up for too small an idea, you might go over your cap and end up with speed throttling or surcharges.

2. Grab a bundle

Bundles really are a great way to save money. Many ISPs give you a good discount by subscribing to a package which includes internet and cable TV service.

With so many people cutting the cord and moving to streaming, the deals are more competitive than ever.

Save $20 a month bundling AT&T DirecTV and U-verse internet. Cox subscribers can get as much as $40 off their monthly costs for creating a bundle. And Spectrum, one of the nation’s largest providers, offers a flat $15 off for anyone who combines services.

3. Find out the most recent promos

Promos can save your self you profit the short-term but cost you more if you’re not careful. The advertised rates you see from ISPs in many cases are the promotional rate. Once the promo ends, they revert to the “real price.” It’s usually much higher.

It’s still worth calling your ISP to inquire about any special rates. Ask the representative when the promotional price for your current rate ends. Most of that time period, the answer is “one year from when you signed up.”

As that date approaches, call your ISP and negotiate a better deal before the higher price kicks in. You have a trump card in your pocket because of this, too: potentially leaving for another provider.

4. Know who to talk to

Long term, can it be better to switch organizations to get that great promo deal? Probably perhaps not — if you ensure your current ISP knows you can take your business elsewhere.

Before your promotional rate expires, call your ISP and say you’re considering moving to a cheaper provider. Tell anyone that the promotional rate worked for your budget, but the regular rate doesn’t.

At this point, ask to be transferred to your ISP’s “retention department.” This where the company’s representatives will attempt to prevent you from quitting by negotiating the terms of your plan.

Now it’s time to play hardball. Your ISP would much rather negotiate a cheaper rate with you than lose a customer, so make sure they know you’re serious and also have the prices of competitor services at hand.

Don’t play ball until they offer to lower your bill without downgrading your service. Sometimes, the retention agent can give you what seems like much, but the plan just reduces your speeds and data cap.

Let them know you’re satisfied with your service and that the problem is purely about money.

5. Stop renting a modem or router

An often-overlooked part of your bill may be the so-called “device charge,” which refers to accommodations fee you pay for your router or modem. The router that accompany your internet service isn’t free unless otherwise specified by your plan.

Rather than paying for a typical router from your ISP over time, you can grab a much better router of your own and keep your bill where it belongs. TP-Link, NETGEAR and ASUS are solid options. Look for one with WPA-3 encryption, which is the most recent security standard you can buy.

If you struggle with dead spots or bad signal strength through your home, I suggest a mesh router system.

Once you get your new router, you need to secure it. Tap or click for 5 router security steps you must take.

6. Cut your landline from your bill

Not all bundles are created equal and many telecoms include landline phone services. Landlines an average of average $20 to 40 dollars extra per month, and that really can add up.

If you desire a landline, take a look at a VoIP (voice over IP) service that uses your internet connection to dial out. Skype offers unlimited calls to mobile phones and landlines within the U.S. for $3.59 per month. Vonage offers unlimited calling to all of North America for $14.99 a month.

With VoIP, you don’t need to worry about investing in a phone for your house. These services can use your connection to the internet and your computer’s microphone to make calls.

7. Federal assistance can get you a discount

If you’re already struggling and relying on federal assistance to get you through the month, you can obtain a great discount on your internet bill. Special internet plans are around for low-income clients and people according to government school funding.

Here are a number of the programs that can qualify you for a discount from lots of the largest telecom providers:

National School Lunch Program (NSLP)

Community Eligibility Provision of the National School Lunch Program (CEP of the NSLP)

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Public Housing (HUD)

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Pell Grant

Senior and/or veteran government assistance

If you be involved in any of these programs, reach out to your ISP and ask about subsidized rates or low-cost internet plans. You may be surprised at what you’ll qualify for and what options are available.

Many states also be involved in the FCC’s Lifeline program, which offers a particular discount together with your current internet bill for specific low-income clients. Different states have different requirements to qualify, so check with the official Lifeline website to see if it’s a good fit for your situation.

Ultimately, the ISPs are banking on the fact that a lot of people don’t know very well what goes into their bills. Now that you do, you can spend less and reap the benefits. Just make sure to ask nicely.

