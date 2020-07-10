7 prisoners with coronavirus died at San Quentin and hundreds more are dying in US jails and prisons

“It is incredibly frustrating that we had one person make the decision to transfer a few patients from one prison, Chino, into San Quentin,” Newsom said Thursday in a news conference. “That decision created a chain of events that we are now addressing and dealing with. I’m not here to sugarcoat that.”
The prison had escaped the early months of the pandemic unscathed until cases began soaring in late May after having a transfer of detainees from the California Institution for Men in Chino.
Several advocates and lawmakers gathered outside San Quentin on Thursday, calling for the release of medically susceptible and older detainees.
“California has not had an execution since 2006, yet six people from my understanding in the past few weeks have been executed by Covid while on death row,” said Adnan Khan, executive director for Re:Store Justice, a criminal justice reform advocacy group.
Authorities in California have been releasing prisoners who are near finishing their sentences since March as a result of pandemic. In San Quentin, more than 500 detainees have been released due to both expedited and natural releases, the CDCR has said.
Inside prison and jails, the pandemic couldn’t feel more palpable as detainees were forced to live, work and eat in close quarters.
Correctional facilities around the world have become major hotspots for the virus in the past months and San Quentin is merely the latest.
Nearly 100 folks have died in Texas facilities
Corrections officials are still trying to determine whether 26 additional deaths are from the virus.
Unlike California and other states, Texas officials haven’t moved release a parole-eligible detainees or people who are close to the end of the sentences in an effort to lessen the population and slow the spread of the virus, despite calls from advocates and family members.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order in March to prevent the release of “dangerous criminals” from correctional facilities.
Coronavirus infections are more than 5 times higher in prisons
Researchers said the disparity could possibly be worse because mass testing in some prisons unmasked wide Covid-19 outbreaks “with infection rates exceeding 65%” but many facilities are not testing inmates or only test symptomatic people.
The study analyzed cases and deaths from March 31 to June 6 using publicly available data from corrections departments internet sites, news reports and other sources. As of June 6, there have been more than 42,100 cases of Covid-19 and 510 virus-related deaths on the list of nearly 1.3 million incarcerated people, researchers said.
‘They have given us flimsy paper masks,’ detainee says
Families and advocates have now been calling for better conditions at the Prince George’s County jail in Maryland and now actors Jesse Williams and Alec Baldwin, singer Fiona Apple and several Broadway actors have joined them.
Scott Hechinger, a public defender and director of Zealous, a national initiative to aid defenders and communities in moving their advocacy beyond court, said the pandemic has only made the conditions at correction facilities like Prince George’s even more visceral.
“Just because there are not cameras inside, it doesn’t mean there isn’t injustice happening there,” Hechinger told CNN.
Crowded places with inadequate ventilation may be at risk, WHO says
Prisons and jails everywhere have struggled with poor ventilation for decades and now it could also put them at danger of contracting Covid-19.
The “aerosol transmission” cannot be eliminated as an issue in outbreaks reported at restaurants, nightclubs, places of worship in addition to “crowded and inadequately ventilated places where infected persons spend long periods of time with others,” WHO said.
