7 police killed in Afghan attack as Taliban resumes fighting – Panorama

At least seven policemen had been killed and three others wounded in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan’s western Farah province Wednesday night time, the primary main attack after a short ceasefire ended, native police confirmed Thursday.

“The clashes erupted after militants stormed a security checkpoint in the village of Rigi on the outskirts of provincial capital Farah city. The militants also sustained casualties based on the bloodstains on the clash site,” provincial police spokesman Muhibullah Muhib told Xinhua.

The injured police had been presumably captured by the militants in the province that has been the scene of heavy clashes between safety forces and Taliban militants for years.

The conflict got here in the future after a 3-day ceasefire between Taliban militants and authorities safety forces was ended on Tuesday night time.

The Taliban didn’t prolong the ceasefire which was declared throughout the three-day Muslim’s Eid al-Fitr competition regardless of the nationwide and worldwide name for extension of the temporary truce.