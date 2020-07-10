7 out of 10 Americans believe grocery shopping will permanently change due to coronavirus pandemic

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Sixty-four percent of those surveyed said they’ve utilized grocery deliveries and 55% have tried meals kit delivery service.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of HelloFresh, the survey unearthed that 68% of respondents used their amount of time in quarantine to reevaluate their food shopping and cooking habits.

Forty-four % of respondents said the most notable challenge they face when grocery shopping today is product shortages.

Aside from this worry, 42% of those surveyed also said that they now worry about the cleanliness of the products they buy and the grocery store all together.

With these worries alone, it’s no wonder that 28% of respondents shared they often times have anxiety when they have to go to the grocery store nowadays.

More than six in 10 respondents also shared they don’t have the budget to stock up on necessities so as to limit how often they have to leave their homes.

Forty % of those surveyed said they decide to try to plan out what they want to buy ahead of amount of time in order to minimize possible germ exposure.

In fact, the past time respondents said they visited a grocery store was three weeks ago typically.

Respondents have cut the length of their typical grocery trip by nearly 10 minutes compared to ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we’re all adjusting to this new normal, it can be difficult to find a new way to fulfill all of your grocery shopping needs,” said Claudia Sidoti, Principal Chef and Head of Recipe Development at HelloFresh.

In a survey fielded in February 2020, respondents shared they spend an average of 32 minutes grocery shopping and according to the outcomes of the May 2020 survey – they only spend 23 minutes grabbing their necessities.

Thirty-seven % of those polled also said their COVID-grocery shopping experiences have made them less likely to make impulse purchases.

Another 29% also said they’re now more aware of how much food they waste.

TOP WAYS COVID-19 HAS CHANGED AMERICANS’ VIEWS ON GROCERY SHOPPING

They frequently encounter product shortages – 44% They worry about the cleanliness of the products and overall environment – 42% They plan out what I want to buy ahead of time so I can minimize the full time I spend in the grocery store – 40% They decide to try to spend as little time as possible in the grocery store to minimize possible exposure to germs – 39% They make fewer impulse purchases – 37% They’re more aware of how much food they waste – 29% They usually have anxiety if they have to go to the grocery store – 28%

