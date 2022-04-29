On April 29, 7 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. 3177 tests were performed, 224 citizens recovered.

Thus, a total of 422,865 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, of which 410,038 were cured. 1522 patients receive actual treatment.

A total of 8,622 deaths from coronavirus have been reported. The total number of deaths due to other diseases is 1683.

A total of 3,048,431 tests were performed.