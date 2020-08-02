7 Marines, 1 Sailor Presumed Dead After Training Accident : NPR

toggle caption Lenny Ignelzi/ AP. Lenny Ignelzi/ AP.

After an amphibious attack car (AAV) sank with 16 team members inside throughout training on Thursday off the Southern California coast, the Marine Corps announced Sunday that the 8 missing out on service members are now presumed dead.

Eight Marines on board were saved. One of those passed away not long after being hospitalized and 2 remain in vital condition.

The 8 now presumed dead are 7 Marines and one Navy sailor.

The 26- heap car began sinking around 5: 45 p.m. Thursday when water began to get in,Marine Corps Times reports The Marine Corps stated that after carrying out a 40- hour search in coordination with the Navy and the …