7 Inch Tablet Android 9.0 WiFi PC Tablets – Winnovo T7 Pro MT8163 2GB RAM 32GB Storage Quad-Core Processor IPS Display 2.0MP+2.0MP Camera Bluetooth GPS FM (Grey)

Model: T7 Pro

Size:7 inch

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

CPU: MTK MT8163,Quad core,64bit,Cortex ARM A53,1.3GHz

RAM: 2GB DDR3

Memory: 32 GB EMMC,Support TF card Micro SD(TF card) support extended up to 64 GB(extra SD card is not included)

Resolutions:HD IPS 1024×600 Pixel LCD,16:9

Touch Panel: G+P,Multi capacitive touch

Camera: Front facing 2.0MP,Rear facing 2.0MP

Battery: 3.7V 2800mah Li-on Polymer Battery

WIFI: Dual band 5.0 GHz+2.4GHz IEEE 802.11 a/ b / g / n

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0

GPS & FM: Supported

Ports: 1xMicro USB, 1xTF card slot, 1xearphone jack

G-sensor: Yes

Android 9.0 OS

This 7 inch tablet adopts Android 9.0 Pie operating system which has passed Google GMS testing, which can download millions of apps or games in Playstore at your will. Android 9.0 greatly helps to improve the user security and privacy protection, support multitasking, improving the interaction between the Apps and users,enjoying many new functions like App Timer, App Action and Dark Mode.

2GB RAM + 32GB Memory

Winnovo 7 inch tablet comes with MediaTek MT8163 Quad core 64 bit processor up to 1.3GHz, powered with premium 2GB RAM, multitasking without any reduction in speed, no lagging at all no matter in playing games or doing your work, 32GB flash gives you ample room to store your important files and data, expand the storage further up to 64GB via Micro SD card slot, many of pictures songs and videos can be stored.

Dual Band Wifi+Bluetooth+FM

This tablet built in IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n 5.0GHz+2.4GHz WiFi, more stable transmit speed, online in powerful and efficient way, built in Bluetooth 4.0, you can use it to connect with your other Bluetooth devices, like Bluetooth speaker efficiently. also it supports FM function, insert an earphone, you can listen to your favourite radios without any limitation.

Built in GPS Module

This android tablet has GPS module embedded,no need wifi connected, you can also enjoy the fun of navigation wherever you go.

IPS screen and muti-touch Panel

This 7 inch tablet adopts 1024×600 16:9 IPS screen and 5 points multi touch panel, giving you a great viewing and touch experience.

Easy to handle

This tablet is 7 inch, very slim and lightweight,you can handle it even with one hand, easy to handle and carry on

Winnovo 7 inch Android 9.0 tablet T7 Pro

5V 1.5A adaptor

USB cable

User Manual

Certified Android 9.0 OS: This 7 inch tablet has the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system, which has passed GMS certified by Google. Giving you stable and smooth experiences for any Google services, and other 3rd party applications, such as Netflix, CNN and YouTube etc.

Processor RAM & Storage: This Tablet 7 inch builts in MediaTek MT8163 Quad core 1.3Ghz 64bit processor. 2GB RAM allows you run many Apps at the same time without any reduction in speed, 32GB storage gives enough space to store your important files and data, extra Micro SD/ TF card slot gives you one more chance to expand the storage further up to 128GB (not include SD/ TF card)

High Brightness Display: Improved high brightness 1024 x 600 HD IPS wide viewing multi-touch screen makes you love to scan photos, browse the webs, and watch videos. Build-in G-Sensor allows you enjoy different kinds of games.

Build-in GPS: Winnovo T7 not only a simple android 9.0 tablet, but also a Navigator, with build-in GPS module, you can use it during driving or outside, anywhere you want (Better connect to WiFi during use GPS function for a better experience)

Dual Band WiFi & Battery: This Android Tablet is powered with 2800mAh battery, matched Dual Band WiFi (2.4Ghz and 5.0Ghz) which fulfills your daily use for 2.5 – 3.0 hours under 100% charge, over 72 hours of standby time, allowing you to use it anywhere and anytime and no need care more about power