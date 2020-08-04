7 inch Kids Tablet Android 8.1 IPS HD Screen 2GB+16GB Babypad Edition PC with WiFi and Camera and Games Google Play Store Bluetooth Kids-Proof Case GMS Certified with Charger-Green



Product Description

Perfect tablet for both kids and parents

● Kids can enjoy the tablet with parental controls,which gives free access to know more about your kids.

● Switch the two modes frequently, making a friendly internet with the parental control, Parents can download the suitable apps and other educational games,videos and websites for kids from 0-12, customize profiles for different kids.

Kids-friendly Design

Mini size 7 inch tablet with safe silicone shell and light weight, portable for kids’ hands hold. No need to worry about any potential harms. The soft material brings soft and smooth touch experience. The shell four-point cushion is designed to be the perfect solution for decreasing the accident which will break the tablet and cause the loss.

Multi-function features

● Brilliant 1024×600 IPS display with 1.2GHz and Android 8.1 Nougat, built-in WIFI, BT,GPS and G-sensor, enjoy the immersive viewing display anytime anywhere.

● With 2GB RAM,16GB ROM, extendable up to 32GB, more storage save more entertainment.

● Dual camera, supports the video call via Skype and shoot photos or videos clearly.

Kids-Proof Case

With shock-resistant bumper with built-in stand , there is no need to worry about sliding the tablet in accident, for each corner of the tablet is around with non-toxic bumpers. Most importantly, it is the biggest surprise for your children to get such a cute tablet as a gift, well packed with colorful design.

Google Play Store Pre-installed

Download thousands of entertainment and educational apps that will aid in your child’s learning of math, science, history reading and more. Popular Preloaded Google play Tablet Apps Include Netflix, Skype, Google Play, and Chrome Browser, Making this a True Internet Tablet

Eye Protection

Equipped with 7″, 5- point capacitive multi-touch IPS screen at 1024×600 pixels, automatically adjusts and optimizes the backlight for a more comfortable mode, enjoy your photo on amazingly clear screen.,it is also ideal for watching HD movies, playing games, browsing the website, or reading

