7 inch Android 10.0 Tablet qunyiCO Y7, 2GB RAM 32GB Storage, Dual Camera Quad-Core 1024×600 IPS HD Display Screen, GPS Bluetooth Wi-Fi Only, Google GMS Certified 3000mAh Black

Specification:

Model: Y7

Color: Black

Material: Plastic

LCD Display: 7 inch TFT, IPS 1024*600

Touch Panels: Capacity 5 points touch G+P

CPU: A100 Quad-core A53

GPU : GE8300 GPU

Operating System: Android 10.0 GO

RAM: 2GB

Nand Flash: 32GB

Webcam: Front 2.0M/ Rear 2.0 M.

Wi-Fi: 802.11b/g/n

SD Card Slot: Support TF card (max 32GB)

Bluetooth: YES

Power Adapter: Input AC100-240V. 50-60Hz, DC Output 5V 2A

Battery: 3.8V Lithium 3000 mAh

Language: Multi-language, 20+countries

G-Sensor: 4 way G-sensor

Audio: mp3, wav, wma, aac, mar, flac, m4a, ogg, mp2

Video Decode: vob, avi (xvid, divx, h264, mpeg4) MP4 (H264, H264, XVID) mov, FLV, MEG

Book: Word, Excel, TXT, PDF, PowerPoint Etc and editor

Recorder: MP3, WAV, Recorder (720 x 480) @ 30Fps

Photo: JPG, JPEG, GIF, BMP, PNG

【Build-in GPS for Offline Navigation】Download the offline map to the qunyiCO Y7 Android 10.0 GO tablet and integrated GPS sensor makes offline navigation to guide your way outdoor.

【Voice Control with Google Assistant】Built-in Google Assistant App in your qunyiCO Y7 Android 10.0 GO tablet works like your own personal assistant. Answer your questions, make calls for you and control other linked smart devices and more.

【Capture and Share Wonderful Moments】Take a picture or a 720p video to record memorable moments. qunyiCO Y7 Android 10.0 GO tablet features 2MP front and rear dual camera enables perfect Selfie and smooth video calls with friends and family via Wi-Fi.

【Full-featured and High Performance 7 inch Tablet】Lightweight design and equipped with powerful and energy-saving Quad-core processor 1.6GHz and 2 GB RAM. qunyiCO Y7 Android 10.0 GO tablet enables quicker App launches, better and smooth multi-tasking and and great overall performance. 32GB internal storage + expandable storage up to 32 GB. Dual cameras (2MP rear camera), Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth. Perfect choice for entertainment or daily working.

【Android 10.0 GO OS and GMS Certified】qunyiCO Y7 tablet equipped the 2020 latest Android 10.0 GO operating system and per-installed basic Google Apps such as Google Play, Google Map, Google Music, Gmail, YouTube. Download more Apps from Google Play Store securely: SKYGO, NetFlix, YouTube and more.

【Brilliant and Enhanced Viewing Experience】Less glare and more brightness in wide viewing angles! Easy to read in any light with 1024 x 600 IPS HD display on qunyiCO Y7 Android 10.0 GO tablet. Enjoy the brilliant colors, crisp text, HD video resolution when you watching movies, playing games or browse online. Enable the Dark Mode at night for pleasant and comfortable viewing experience. Enjoy playing games with our 5 points multi touch IPS screen and Build-in G-Sensor.

【Premium Battery Performance for on-the-go】qunyiCO Y7 Android 10.0 GO tablet has a long-lasting & eco-friendly 3000mAh battery. Up to 8 hours of mixed usage of watching, reading or gaming and over 72 hours of standby time. Note: Battery life will vary based on device settings and Apps usage.

