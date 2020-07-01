7 in 10 Democrats say it’s ‘important’ Biden name woman of color as running mate: poll

BIDEN SAYS HE IS PUTTING TOGETHER A SUMMARY OF POTENTIAL BLACK FEMALE SUPREME COURT NOMINEES

Thirty-five % of Democrats questioned in the poll said it had been “very important” in their mind that Biden’s running mate be a woman of color – with another 37 percent saying it had been “somewhat important.” Only 26 percent offered that it was “not very” or “not at all” essential.

The former vice president announced in March that he would name a woman as his running mate. Calls have increased the past five weeks for Biden to name a woman of color, amid nationwide protests over police brutality toward minorities and systemic racism sparked by the death of handcuffed black man George Floyd while in the custody of Minnesota police.

Among the black candidates Biden’s considered to be considering are Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, who’s a former Orlando police chief, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Georgia House leader and 2018 gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, and Susan Rice, a former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under President Obama.

Thirty-five percent of Democrats polled said they’d be excited if Harris was named as the party’s vice presidential nominee, with 28 % saying the same thing about Abrams, and 27 percent saying they’d be excited if progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was named the running mate. Warren, who’s white, and Harris were rivals of Biden through the Democratic presidential primaries before suspending their campaigns and backing the former vice president.

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Biden told reporters Tuesday during a news conference he had prepared a list of “women of color” for consideration – but that he wouldn’t announce a decision until August.

“There are a number of women of color. There are Latino women. There are Asian. There are — across the board. And we’re just underway now in the hard vet of going into the deep background checks that take anywhere from six to eight weeks to be done,” Biden explained.

Thirty-five % of Republican voters questioned said they’d accept the president replacing Pence with Haley as his running mate, with another 11 % saying the move would be exciting. Twenty-one percent said replacing Pence wouldn’t be acceptable and 6 percent said they’d be angry with such a move. One in four were undecided.

The president has pushed back against speculation he would dump Pence for Haley.

“Mike Pence — I know I’ve seen this rumor that keeps popping up, and Nikki would be great, but Mike Pence has done a phenomenal job as vice president,” Trump said late last year in an interview on “Fox and Friends.” “He’s our guy, he’s my friend, and look, we have a great team. Mike Pence is a great vice president. He’s our man 100 percent.”

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton in his new book “The Room Where It Happened” said that he believed the speculation of replacing Pence with Haley was being promoted behind the scenes by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

The USA Today poll was conducted by Suffolk University June 25-29, with 1,000 registered voters nationwide — including 345 Democrats and 287 Republicans — questioned by live telephone operators. The survey’s overall sampling error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. The margin of error for the Democratic sample is plus or minus 5.3 percentage points; for the Republican sample it’s 5.8 points.