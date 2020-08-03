7-Eleven owner is buying Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway gas stations for $21 billion

Seven & & iHoldings ((************** )(** ) )— which owns 7-Eleven and other outlets, consisting of grocery store chain Ito-Yokado and the Sogo and Seibu outlet store– states it is the biggest in the business’s history. The 2 companies revealed the money handle a declaration lateSunday It’s among the most significant acquisitions on the planet to be revealed given that the coronavirus pandemic struck previously this year. Japanese retail giant)— which owns 7-Eleven and other outlets, consisting of grocery store chain Ito-Yokado and the Sogo and Seibu outlet store– states it is the biggest in the business’s history.

Seven & & i is the biggest corner store chain operator in Japan, with 21,000 shops there. It likewise owns almost 9,800 shops in the United States andCanada The business has actually been aiming to broaden overseas as its house market grows progressively saturated. By getting Speedway, the Japanese seller would get 4,000 shops and provide its operations in North America an increase.

With this offer, 7-Eleven would have an existence in 47 of the top 50 most inhabited city locations in the United States, the business kept in mind in a news release.

The offer “will allow us to continue to grow and diversify our presence in the US, particularly in the Midwest and East Coast,” 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto stated in a declaration.