7-Eleven Day is canceled this year, meaning no free Slurpees

Instead, 7-Eleven said it would celebrate its birthday by donating one million meals to Feeding America, a national nonprofit.
“At 7‑Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, Franchisees and employees,” 7‑Eleven Senior Vice President Marissa Jarratt said in a statement.
“Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right, but I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927,” Jarratt said.
Even though 7-Eleven Day is canceled, there is still a means for many Slurpee fans to obtain their free fix of the brain-freezing slushie. All 33 million members of the 7Rewards loyalty app should have already received a coupon inside their accounts for one free medium Slurpee.
The coupon is redeemable through July, “allowing customers to treat themselves when it’s convenient for them, while helping us practice physical distancing in stores,” 7-Eleven said in a news release.
The coupon was put into accounts on July 1, so enrolling now wont get you that free Slurpee.