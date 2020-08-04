7 Categories To Create Learning Badges

by Terry Heick

How can you help students see their own progress? And use that to motivate them?

Encouragement mechanics–a kind of gamification–is one approach. And note, you needn’t make that lesson or unit feel like a ‘video game.’ That’s not gamification. Gamification is simply the application of game-like mechanics to ‘non-games.’

So here, we’d be taking a lesson from games and applying them to student progress. One of the most obvious ways to do this would be to create learning badges are pretty cool.

On the surface, they seem a bit like the gold stars of yesteryear, and they are–but they’re better. A badge is simply a visual icon that represents something–a talent, skill, achievement, etc. Kind of like Scout badges, but digital, and completely customizable per student, teacher, or classroom.

Like encouragement mechanics, learning badges often get confused with gamification as well when in fact they are just strategies that can be used to realize gamification. Gamification–making a ‘game’ out of something that’s not–is different. The effect is a kind of encouragement mechanic that helps students see their own progress. Put another way, seeing one’s progress is a strategy for encouragement.

