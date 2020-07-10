7 arrested over rape, abuse of Syria boy – Middle East Monitor

Seven men have been arrested in Lebanon over the rape and abuse of a 13-year-old Syrian boy that occurred over a two-year period, IranWire reports. The eighth suspect in the case remains being sought by security officials.

The case came to light at the end of June after a video, filmed by three Lebanese young ones, including the son of a senior Hezbollah official, showing their rape and torture of the young Syrian boy went viral on social media.

According to a study by Aram news outlet, in the video, the three young ones repeatedly captured the boy while that he was attempting to escape, abusing him sexually, verbally and physically.

The video appeared online after an argument broke out one of the eight abusers, causing a rift in the group, IranWire reported. The film sparked the Attorney General in the eastern Lebanese town of Zahle to file a case contrary to the perpetrators, resulting in their arrest.

Lebanese and Syrians alike reacted malevolantly on social networking, calling on local authorities to take swift punitive action against the perpetrators, who are rumoured to be members of Hezbollah.

Some users speculated the 13-year-old’s mother, Fatima Al-Salah, will need to have known the abuse was taking place but did little to stop it.

Speaking to IranWire, however, Al-Salah said she had not been aware of the abuse but had noticed the 13-year-old “seemed sad” when he arrived home from work. When questioned Al-Salah’s son informed her he had argued with colleagues.

The young boy, whose father is Syrian and mother is Lebanese, reportedly gave up studying two years ago to work on a juice bar to greatly help support the household. According to IranWire, this is once the abuse started.

Al-Salah told the online outlet her son has not unveiled the physical, sexual and verbal harassment that he was subjected to over the years because he was scared for his life.

Since the video appeared on the web, the 13-year-old has reportedly received support for mental health issues that have arisen because of this of the abuse but, according to Al-Salah, treatment did little to eliminate the traumatization.

Protesters gathered outside of the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees in Beirut in response, calling on the UNHCR to secure asylum in a European country for the boy and his family.

