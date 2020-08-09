$7.9bn losses due to oil installations closures  – Middle East Monitor

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) revealed that Libya’s losses have actually amounted to about $7.9 billion because the start of 2020 due to the closures of oil installations by General Khalifa Haftar’s militia, according to a declaration reported by a Libyan TELEVISION channel.

The most current price quotes relating to losses in this sector were revealed by the NOC on 21 July, at around $7.24 billion.

Haftar’s militia and people faithful to the eastern forces, with Emirati assistance, have actually closed oil installations and fields because last January.

On Thursday, the NOC invited the United States choice to enforce monetary sanctions on: “A network of smugglers, which contributed significantly to the destabilisation of the country.”

The NOC likewise verified that it will: “Continue to monitor all smuggling operations and continue to submit its communications and reports to the Office of the Public Prosecutor and the Security Council sanctions committee and follow up on legal procedures to hold those involved in these illegal acts accountable.”

On Thursday, the Office of Foreign Assets Control ( OFAC) of the United States Department of Treasury enforced sanctions on 3 Libyans and a Malta- based business for their participation in the smuggling of Libyan oil.

