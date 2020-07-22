6KU Kids Kick Scooter with Adjustable Height Scooter, Lean to Steer, Widened LED Wheels for Children Age 3-8 Years Old



Price: $89.00 - $69.97

(as of Jul 22,2020 07:16:06 UTC – Details)

From the manufacturer

A Product You Can Trust

Safety is important to us, this is why we designed our 3-wheeled scooters to help teach our young ones balance and coordination. Made with high-density plastic, its lightweight long-lasting design allows your child to feel safe and secure as they ride and is durable enough to handle regular use.

6KU Kids Scooter



Fun, Lightweight & Durable

The 6KU Kids Scooter is the best quality kids scooter. With its lightweight design and lean to steer, it makes riding a scooter fun and easy for kids to play with. Designed for ages 3 to 8 years old the 6KU Kids Scooter is equipped with adjustable handlebars so your child can continue to use their scooter as they continue to grow.

Why own an 6KU Kids Scooter?

Adjustable handlebars to fit riders 3-8 years old

Durable design to withstand regular use

Equipped with LED wheels that light up as you ride (batteries not required)

Easy to use rear braking system

No Assembly Required

3 LED FLASHING WHEELS: The kids scooter features 2 large front LED extra-wide wheels and a double rear LED wheels that light up as you ride. Plus they are bright enough to be seen during the day. Even safe to ride on wood floors without scratching.

EASY TO RIDE: Lean-to-Steer system and lightweight design offers better control while turning and teaches young ones coordination and balance. Large metal reinforced rear brake makes it easy for a child to quickly stop their scooter.

SAFE WIDE DECK: With an reinforced wide deck makes it easy for a child to easily hop on and off and is sturdy enough to hold up to 110 lbs. It’s non-slip extra-wide deck is wide enough to place both feet on the deck while riding, so riders can switch from pushing to enjoying their ride.

FOLDABLE & NO ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Folds in seconds making it easy to store and transport. Scooter comes COMPLETELY BUILT, ready to ride out of the box.