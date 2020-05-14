6ix9ine’s Rejected Donation Will Gladly Be Accepted by L.A. Nonprofit

Exclusive

One group’s $200,000 trash is one other’s treasure … Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s rejected funds are precisely what an L.A. nonprofit — that additionally helps children — must survive.

We broke the story … the “GOOBA” rapper was set to donate $200ok this week to No Kid Hungry, which helps feed households that may’t afford to feed themselves. However, the charity turned down 6ix9ine’s donation.

Enter Keith Johnson, Executive Director of Kooking 4 Kids, who tells TMZ … if the rapper’s trying to do deed and assist get rid of starvation, his previous deeds should not matter.

As we advised ya, No Kid Hungry mentioned, “As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

However, the Kooking 4 Kids boss says … “If there is an individual that wants to help address hunger in Los Angeles, we welcome it. How that person wants to live their life is for them to decide.”

Keith says his nonprofit typically holds BBQ fundraisers, and he would not go digging into the non-public lives of people who find themselves there to assist the trigger. He does add that each group has the precise to find out from whom it is going to settle for funds — however donations are very important to his group to outlive, so he is not choosy.

Johnson says K4K travels to Four totally different components of L.A. weekly and serves about 1,600-1,800 free meals to kids and oldsters day by day … they usually at all times run out.

He tells us, even earlier than the pandemic, the org was stretched skinny as a result of L.A. County has a few of the highest youngster starvation numbers … and it will possibly at all times use extra funding.