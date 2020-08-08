69% of Americans think the way they work has changed forever

We’re enduring an unique turmoil, and any place we wind up on the opposite will not be the very same location we began with. How we work, where we work, and the abilities we require will all alter.

Fortune Analytics got a special take a look at Salesforce’s exclusive information to discover how the pandemic is affecting employees throughout– and after–the crisis.

Since early May, the Salesforce Research Consumer and Workforce Research Series has released biweekly surveys of the public. And the business’s Customer & & Market Insights group routinely carries out studies amongst choice makers (director level or greater). Fortune Analytics got unique access to both datasets.

Here’s what we discovered.

The numbers to understand

69%

… of U.S. employees state the pandemic will completely alter the nature of work in their own profession.

59%

… of U.S. remote employees state they miss out on entering into the workplace. 63% state they have actually grown closer to their household throughout this time, and 67% have an interest in including more remote work post-pandemic.

50%

… of U.S employees state they’re thinking about a profession modification offered their present work scenario. 49% wish to work in a less unpredictable function or market than the one they presently work in.

48%

… of magnate think innovation …

