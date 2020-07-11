68% percent of people at a New York Clinic tested positive for coronavirus antibodies,

But that data doesn’t mean those who have antibodies are immune.

While those two working-class neighborhoods saw high numbers for their antibody tests, only 13% of people tested positive for antibodies at a clinic in Cobble Hill, a mostly white and wealthy neighborhood in Brooklyn. The data declare that while minority and working-class communities were hit hard by herpes, they may be first to build immunity.

“When you’re looking at a large population of people and a large percentage of those people are technically immune to a virus, you could start thinking it’ll be almost impossible for the virus to penetrate and for people to get sick,” said Dr. Daniel Frogel, senior vice president of medical operations at CityMD.