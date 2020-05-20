68 coronavirus patients receive treatment at Gyumri Infectious hospital – Panorama

As of May 20, 68 patients are handled at Gyumri Infectious hospital identified with coronavirus. As Shirak Governor’s workplace reported, 33 out of the whole quantity are residents of Shirak province.

According to the supply, 114 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals thus far, seven have died. 68 folks have with coronavirus signs have been positioned in isolation in motels.

Since March 1,642 coronavirus assessments have been carried out at Shirak hospitals and the regional department of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the supply stated.