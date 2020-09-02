660 Lawyers in Hunan Have Law Licenses Revoked in China Attorney Purge

A sexual assault case in April involving a licensed lawyer who was also a senior executive of a Shandong province oil enterprise prompted China’s Ministry of Justice to launch a mass purge of lawyers that has toppled more than 660 lawyers in Hunan province, legal sources said.

The accusations against Bao Yuming – vice president and chief legal officer of Shandong Yantai Jereh Group, China’s largest oilfield services company – were serious: He had sexually assaulted his adopted daughter since 2015. Jereh and the ZTE Corporation, where he was an independent non-executive director, announced his resignation as soon as the case was exposed.

It was not Bao’s alleged sexual misdeeds that China’s Ministry of Justice was targeting, however, when it launched a large-scale purge of lawyers, an unfolding nationwide campaign that led to the revocation of the law licenses of more than 660 lawyers in central Hunan province in August alone.

The purge is focusing on targeting full-time lawyers violating rules on holding two or more positions concurrently, signing labor contracts with firms other than law firms, and practicing as full-time lawyers while holding foreign passports and concealing the revocation of Chinese nationality, lawyers said

“The legal profession must be given time to carry…