Wrestler, former MP of “My Step” NA faction, now oppositionist Arsen Julfalakyan

A few days ago, he met with an independent specialist in information flow management, monitoring and security, who, according to Julfalakyan, also has extensive experience working in the state apparatus.

“The following index brought.

– Today 65% ​​of public information is fake. There has never been a government that has used the fake resource so much.

Be sure to consider what you read և where. Mushroom sites are just innumerable with their junk.

“The opposition must take this into account and use appropriate tools to resist them,” Julfalakyan wrote on his Facebook page.