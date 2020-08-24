64GB microSD Memory Card | Micro SD Compatible with Lenovo Tab 4, 10 Plus, 2 A10-70L, Acer Iconia One 10 B3-A20, Yoga 3, 7 Essential | Huawei MediaPad T3 Tablet (7, 8, 10.1 inches) Tablet | 64 GB



Price: $19.99

(as of Aug 24,2020 12:25:25 UTC – Details)

Product Description

DESCRIPTION

Keple’s microSD 64GB memory card is designed to be used on the go, making it ideal for filming life’s adventures in 1080p or even 4K. You can be confident that your memories will be safe when documenting the next journey on your mobile phone, tablet, smartphone, drone, dash cam, camera or camcoder. Keple cards are tested to be durable, so you can take them anywhere with the confidence that your photos, videos and other data will be protected, even in harsh or unstable conditions.

The SD, SDHC, miniSDHC, microSDHC, SDXC and microSDXC Logos are trademarks of SD-3C LLC.

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY. COMPATIBILITY SAMPLE:

Lenovo Tab 4, 10 Plus, 2 A10-70L, Acer Iconia One 10 B3-A20, Yoga 3, 7 Essential | Huawei MediaPad T3 Tablet (7, 8, 10.1 inches).

WHAT YOU GET



THE microSD MEMORY CARD

Small microSD card design

Take pictures and videos without worrying about your smartphone memory storage

THE microSD TO SD ADAPTER

Use the same micro SD memory card with SD card adapter to your digital camera or camcorder

Easy installation – no drivers required

Instantly add more space to your camera

THE USB 2.0 CARD READER

USB adapter lets you transfer all your memories to your computer

With the same microSD card and this USB adapter you can expant your computer storage

Small & portable adapter is useful weherever you go

SPECIFICATION



Performance 90MB/s read and 30MB/s write

UHS-I Speed Class 1 (U1)

Capacity (64GB)

Dimentions – 32x24mm (1.25×0.94 inches)

Package include: 1x microSDXC memory card, SD adapter, USB adapter.

EXPAND YOUR MOBILE DEVICE’S STORAGE – Keple microSD Memory Card (64GB) instantly add storage space to any device with a microSDXC card slot. Expanding the memory of your android / windows smartphone, Action Cam Camera, drone or tablet PC means you can capture more photos and video, carry more files, and enjoy your favorite music wherever you go.

RECORD HD VIDEO WITH YOUR MOBILE PHONE – 4K video – The advanced UHS-I U1 interface makes the card ideal for cinema-quality 1080p or even 4K video. Get your memories faster – Transfer and edit your memories quicker thanks to the incredible 4x read and write speeds over traditional Class 10 SD cards. These cards are completely compatible with mobile phones, laptops, tablets and other devices that support the micro SDXC format and are capable of recording hours of full HD video.

DURABLE DESIGN – Designed to withstand the toughest conditions, Keple microSDHC Cards are waterproof, shockproof, and X-ray proof. They can operate in temperatures ranging from -13 to 185 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can enjoy mobile media in almost any climate. Even if your device doesn’t survive, your Keple flash memorycard will.

3 in 1 BUNDLE – microSD USB card reader and SD adapter included. Transfer your media from your card to any computer PC or laptop. Simply insert Micro SD memory card into the adaptor or reader and plug it in into the your computer. You can also use with SD adapter for Camera, camcorder or laptop. No drivers required.

Universal compatibility – Compatible with all microSD/SD devices including : Lenovo Tab 4, 10 Plus, 2 A10-70L, Acer Iconia One 10 B3-A20, Yoga 3, 7 Essential | Huawei MediaPad T3 tablet (7, 8, 10.1 inches). Fits all 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 etc models