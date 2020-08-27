64GB Memory Card, BOYMXU Professional 1000 x Class 10 SDHC UHS-I U3 Memory Card Compatible Computer Cameras and Camcorders, Memory Card Up to 95MB/s, Green/Black



Price: $13.99

Memory Card High Speed Card Class 10, Up to 95MB/sec speed for the ultimate transfer rates.

With growing video capabilities, you need high-performance cards you can rely on, and high-capacity options to keep you shooting longer without changing cards. BOYMXU’s Professional 1000x SDHC UHS-I Cards makes that easy, providing you with large capacity options up to 64GB.

Whether you are using a mid-range DSLR or HD camcorder, you will be able to leverage the latest photo and video features available for shooting high-quality images and stunning 1080p full-HD and 4K video.

Easy Transfer to Your Laptop Move pictures and videos to your computer in less time with the BOYMXU UHS-I Card or you can even use it as extra storage for your laptop.

Durable & Warranty: For your peace of mind, the card has been extensively tested and proven to be waterproof, temperature proof, shock and vibration proof, and X-ray proof.(10-YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY)