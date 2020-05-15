64 people recovered from coronavirus in Shirak province – Panorama

Around 66 sufferers are handled at Gyumri Infectious Hospital in Shirak province, the Governor’s workplace reported in its each day replace, including 53 of them are residents of the province. Some 26 sufferers are cured in Yerevan. The complete instances of recoveries stand at 64, with six extra restoration instances reported over the previous two days.

As of May 15, some 245 residents have been suggested to self-isolate.

Since March 1, 1472 check have been carried out all through the Shirak Branch of the National Centre or Disease Prevention and Control.