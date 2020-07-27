64 OZ/Half Gallon Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker & Straw – BPA Free Leakproof Tritan Frosted Plastic Big 2L Water Bottle for Women Men Large Water Jug for Fitness Gym Outdoor Sport



MOTIVATIONAL WATER BOTTLE: Designed with time marker and inspirational quotes, Fimibuke half gallon water bottle is perfect for helping you stay motivated to drink enough water throughout the day. Featured with semitransparent appearance and capacity scale helps you measure your daily intake of water easily and clearly. It is fun and easy for any fitness goal including weight loss, muscle gain, appetite control and overall health.

UPGRADED DESIGNS: The top of 64 oz water bottle with straw is designed with a food grade silicone O-ring prevent 100% leaks. The straw which equipped in 2l water bottle is removable, you can enjoy spill-proof sipping with straw or fast water flow without straw. The spring-loaded dust cap can effectively prevent dust from entering to your bottle, make you storage liquid cleaner. With a durable plastic handle design and anti-skid grip, 1/2 gallon water bottle makes you carry it to anywhere easier.

HIGH QUALITY & LARGE CAPACITY: Made of odorless, quality, BPA free, food grade Tritan material, this water bottle with time marker is healthier for your daily water drinking. 64oz water is equivalent to 8 cups of water recommended by scientists for humans every day, this motivational water bottle allows you not to refill it frequently anymore. Cool water bottles are perfect choice for workouts, traveling, running, hiking, cycling, camping, Yoga, or any other sports at home, the gym, the office.

LARGE MOUTH: With a large mouth, this huge water bottle not only easy to fit ice cubes and fruits, but also very easy to clean, just need to simply wash it with Baking Soda and Vinegar. NOTE: Do Not Drop Bottle! Not for Dishwasher! Not for Hot Liquid!

100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: If you’ re looking for a great sports gift, surprise your friends, choose these water bottle for man & woman. Bpa free water bottle come with a variety of fashion colors to suit most people’s tastes and styles. Just Choose with confidence, If you are not 100% satisfied with our product for any reason, feel free to contact us for solutions.