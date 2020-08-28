64 MP camera on the Poco X3 officially confirmed, a full battery charge will take 65 min

Poco’s Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson is administering information for the Poco (*65 *). The phone will certainly have a 64 MP camera, the supervisor confirmed, and shared the initially camera sample from the phone.

First authorities Poco (*65 *) camera sample (down-scaled)

Unfortunately, it’s downscaled– the phone needs to be taking 16 MP pictures with pixel binning. You can likewise capture a look of the camera UI listed below. It’s comparable however not similar to what we saw on the F2 Pro, for instance.





Poco (*65 *) taking a image

That wasn’t the just teaser for today, Poco (*65 *)’s battery can be charged completely in 65 minutes. The chart listed below compares it with the Samsung Galaxy A71, which requires 80 minutes to fill its 4,500 mAh battery with the consisted of 25 W battery charger (our tests validate that number).

So, will the (*65 *) included a 33W battery charger as reports recommended? Perhaps not, it might not be effective enough. Let’s compare to the Poco M2 Pro– it has a 5,000 mAh battery and does include a 33W battery charger. However, it takes thirty minutes to strike 50% charge.

The (*65 *) is anticipated to have a battery with comparable capability, however if you look carefully at the chart, the 50% mark is reached in about 20 minutes. The (*65 *) might have a a little smaller sized battery, naturally, the X2 had a 4,500 mAh power cell, for instance. Or possibly Poco …