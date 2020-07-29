64 GB Micro SD Card Ultra Micro SDXC Memory U3 Class 10 High Speed TF Card R Flash, C10, U3, 64 GB



Price: $16.99 - $10.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 10:39:20 UTC – Details)

Product Description

64 GB Micro SD Card UHS-I U3 Class 10

Large storage capacity is great for storing essential digital content such as high quality photos, videos, music and more. UHS-I standard transfer data in high speed

Product Specification

Color: Red+White

Storage Capacity: 64GB

UHS-I, U3,Class 10 standard

Read up to 90 MB/s;Write up to 30 MB/s

Package Quantity: 1

Working Temperature: -25℃ to 85℃

Storage Temperature: -40℃ to 85℃

64 GB Micro SD Card

High Speed Transfer

Memory Card UHS-I

U3 Class 10 Standard

Flash Memory Card

Widely Used in Different Devices

Expend Storage of Devices

Mini Size but Large Capacity

High Speed up to 90 MB/s

64 GB SDXC UHS-I Micro SD card is performing well with U1, C10 standard, read speed up to 90 Mb / s and write speed up to 30 Mb / s , transfer, record and play a movie in seconds.

Widely Used in Devices

Micro SD Card is perfect for Smartphone, Tablets, Digital Cameras, Game Consoles, Dash Cameras, Drones and Surveillance System, GPS Device, Music Player etc.

Free Up Memory of Devices

The capacity of smartphone and camera is limited, there are many beautiful memories to keep in life. Thus, a micro SD card is here to help you to extend the capacity.

Reliability and Security

This durable, robust Micro SD card is waterproof and resistant to X-rays, shocks and extreme temperatures. It is integrated high quality chip to always keep the data safe.

Capacity

16 GB

32 GB

64 GB

128 GB

256 GB

Read Speed(up to)

90MB/s

90MB/s

90MB/s

90MB/s

90MB/s

5Gbp/s

Write Speed(up to)

10MB/s

25MB/s

30MB/s

45MB/s

60MB/s

Capacity Standard

SDHC

SDHC

SDXC

SDXC

SDXC

File system

FAT32

FAT32

exFAT

exFAT

exFAT

Speed class

UHS-I, U1,C10

UHS-I, U1,C10

UHS-I U3，C10

UHS-I U3,V30,A1

UHS-I U3,V30,A1

Video Type

360P/720P

360P/720P

360P/720P

360P/720P/1080P

360P/720P/1080P

【Wide Application】The 64 GB micro SD card is perfect for Android smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, game consoles, dash cameras, drones and surveillance system etc; It can use to store or back up high-res photos, videos, documents, music and more.

【Fast Transfer Speed】The TF memory card adopts Speed Class UHS-3(U3) and Class 10(C10) and provides you with 90MB/s of read speed and 30MB/s of write speed, and supports full HD video recording. (The Performance may vary based on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors.)

【Reliability & Security】The Micro SD card uses high-quality chip, features water-resistant, anti-magnetic, shockproof, high or low temperature resistant, and always keeps data safe.

【Large Capacity】64 GB Micro SDXC Card has a large capacity that can store almost 57954 photos of 3MP,160 movies of 400M in 4K Full HD,8000 songs of 8M.Memory card 64 gb can also adds extra capacity to your devices, free up the devices space.

【Kindly Note】By default the 32 GB micro SD card is formatted as FAT32 while 64 GB or above formatted as exFAT. Actual available capacity for data storage is less than as listed on the products due to formatting and other functions. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. (2-Year Warranty)