The police continues to detain the citizens who are carrying out a act of disobedience in different streets of Yerevan.

“61 citizens from different parts of Yerevan were brought to police stations,” the police told Aysor.am.

The citizens were detained for the act envisaged by Article 182 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Article 182 stipulates that the law enforcement officer does not comply with the lawful request.

It should be reminded that from 12:00 the “Resistance” movement started disobedience marches in four different directions.