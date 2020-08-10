6000mAh Battery Charging Case for Nintendo Switch Lite, BigBlue Portable Backup Switch Charger with Type-C Port, Battery Pack with Kickstand & Game Card Slot



BigBlue 6000mAh Backup Battery Charger Case Compatible with Nintendo Switch Lite



It delivers better battery while upping the portability. For a console you’ll be taking on the go, you’ll be needing some accessories, from protect cases to extra storage or a backup battery, BigBlue 6000mAh battery case offer the most for your Nintendo Switch Lite.

Features

– 6000mah li-polymer battery inside adds about 4-5 hours playtime to your Switch Lite.

– TPU handle reduce hand fatigue and provides you with a ultra comfortable experience.

– Adjustable USB-C port, plug and play. Please note: the charging speed will be more slowly while this battery case is charging.

Lightweight and Portable

This 6000mAh battery charging case is made to be as small as possible and suitable for the Switch Lite itself measuring only 8.43 x 4.05 x 1.18 inches and weight only 0.504lbs. This case also still manages to integrate two small divider with slots for your game cards.

Overheating Protection

Our internal system with the overheating protection and the air vents allowing your console to breath, preventing it from overheating. The card slot in the grips provides enough room for game cartridges.

Intelligent Charging System

Intelligent Safety Protection System supports over-charged, over-discharged and short circuit protection. It ensures complete protection for you and your devices.

Output: 5V/2A

Input: 5V/1.5A

High Quality Material and Ergonomic Design



TPU and ABC material case that wraps around the back and sides of the Switch lite, protecting it from scraps and bumps while leaving open access to all the ports and controls. This material also provides a bit of extra grip, so you may be less prone to dropping your Swith Lite as well. The back stand is useful when you’re going to want a stand to prop it up while playing on a tabletop, park bench, or any surface.

User Guide:

1) Please ensure this Switch Lite battery charging case has enough power.

2) Put your Switch Lite in this backup battery correctly, and then plug the Type-C charging connector on the input port of the game console.

3) When taking out the game console after use, pull out the Type-C charging connector at first, and then take out your Switch Lite.

Intelligent Charging System: Intelligent Safety System supports over-charged, over-discharged and short circuit protection, ensures charging with entire safety. This BigBlue battery charging case not only gives you the ability to play wherever you are on the go but also add’s protection to your Switch Lite.

Ergonomic Design: Used soft TPU material, the handles reduce hand fatigue and provides you with a ultra comfortable experience. It is also perfect for extended, high-stress gaming sessions and allows you to play for longer in long road trip. The card slot in the grips provides enough room for game cartridges.

Easy to Use: You can deploy at a playing angle with the kickstand. The small gap between the Switch Lite and the battery case to allow for airflow to cool down both devices. 4 LED Lights indicates battery levels. Note: After the use, unplug the Type-C connector first, and then take out the switch lite console.

Reliable Services: BigBlue offers 2-years worry free and lifetime customer service support. Note: 1) This battery case needs about 3-4 hours to be fully charged. 2) The battery case can power your Switch Lite while the charging, but the speed maybe relatively slow.