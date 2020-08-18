60% of Americans Agree That Rising Coronavirus Cases Are Due to New Infections

Sixty percent of Americans agree that newly confirmed coronavirus cases are primarily caused by new infections, according to a new survey – but most Republicans blame increased testing instead.

The survey, conducted by Pew Research Centre, found that 62 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said that rises in coronavirus case numbers are primarily because of increased testing.

Eighty percent of their Democratic counterparts said that more infections – not tests – led to more cases. Overall, 60 percent mostly blamed infections, while 39 percent mostly blamed tests.

According to a July analysis from STAT, most of the new cases in the US are, in fact, because of rising case counts and not because of increased testing. The analysis looked at data from The COVID Tracking Project to calculate the number of cases per 1,000 tests. Since the number of tests was fixed, the number of cases per thousand tests is independent of increased testing.

STAT found that in Florida, the number of cases between May to July per 1,000 tests jumped from 32 to 193, showing that the increase in cases was because the disease was more widespread, not because more people were getting tested.

For some states like New York, even with expanded testing, the number of cases dropped, according to…