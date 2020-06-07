6-Year-Old Has Friendly Rivalry With Worcester Officer After Impromptu Basketball Game – CBS Boston

WORCESTER (CBS) – On most days, you will discover six-year-old Mekhi Louissaint in entrance of his home taking pictures hoops. Typically, his mother, Echo, is the one taking part in protection, however this previous week it was one in all Worcester’s best.

Officer James Conway was within the space for a name, and noticed Mekhi with a ball and requested if he wished to play. “I thought maybe I’d step up and play little basketball with him,” Conway stated.

Wearing his full police uniform, he performed a recreation of one-on-one with Mekhi, whereas his mother recorded the sport on her telephone. “I just felt like, man, the world really needs to see some love right now,” Mekhi’s mother, Echo Louissaint stated. “They really need to see some unity right now.”

Ask Mekhi, he’ll inform you he beat Officer Conway, however nonetheless offers him the good thing about letting him know, “he was good.”

Conway stated Mekhi was laborious to deal with. “He’s over here making these long shots and I’m just trying to put them in from five feet away,” Conway stated. “He embarrassed me, I’m not gonna lie.”

Hoops with a hero. 6-year-old Mekhi now has a pleasant rivalry with a @WorcesterPD officer after an impromptu recreation of one-on-one this week.

This new rivalry will possible proceed, as Officer Conway has already advised Mekhi he plans to return again. “If I can make somebody’s day a little more positive and he can make my day a little more positive I think we’re both winning at that point,” Conway stated.