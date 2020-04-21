6 Ways To Make Your House More Homely

Making the house a home is a process that is individual to everyone, particularly when you are limited on space. But with a few simple steps, you can make your home a relaxed and enjoyable environment for everyone. To help you get started, we have compiled a list of 6 top tips to help you make your house a home.

Add A Lick Of Paint

One of the best things you can do when making your house more homely is to change the paint. This is the perfect way to add a personal touch and keep your colour theme looking coherent throughout the house. If you have a home that lacks natural light, keeping the colour as light as possible will help to make your home more welcoming.

Add Some Artwork On The Walls

Another way to make your house more homely is to add artwork on the wall. Whether this is high-quality photo prints of your own or artwork bought online this can help to add a personal touch to bedrooms and living room areas of the home. In addition, they can also make for the perfect conversation starter as a result.

Don’t Forget About Outside

In addition to the inside of your home, you must think about the outside. Whether it is in the front garden or the back garden, this can help to make your house more welcoming. One of the easiest ways to make it homely is to add furniture in the back garden. This is a great way to encourage the family to spend time outside and also acts as the perfect place to host visitors in the summer, this can be added to with a firepit or comfortable throws as it makes it look much more welcoming.

Allow For More Natural Light

If you have a home that lacks light during the day, it is important to keep as much natural light coming in as possible. Whether it is blinds instead of curtains, or installing a skylight, this can all help to make rooms in the house much more welcoming. This is a project that can require some time and money, therefore it is important to plan in advance.

Make Use Of The Space You Have

In addition to letting in more light, making use of the space that you have is crucial. By making the most of the shelves in small spaces, you can add additional storage without taking up floor space. It is this technique that can be used around the house to reduce clutter and enable you to showcase personal items in a space–saving way. This is ideal for small homes and flats that are restricted on space.

Create A Central Hub

The final way that you can make your house a home is to create a central hub. Whether this is in the kitchen or the living room area, this will act as a place where the family can talk, relax and unwind. This is great for you but it is also great when hosting as it makes your home feel much more welcoming in the long term.

Regardless of where you are with your design process, we are sure that using these tips and tricks will help you to make your house much more homely. Which of these will you be trying for yourself?