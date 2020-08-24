6 teams poised to finally return to the NFL playoffs in 2020

Which NFL teams are going to increase from the ranks of middling to reach the postseason in 2020?

On average, between five and six new teams reach the NFL playoffs each year after missing out on the previous season. With the format set to broaden to 14 teams start in 2020, there might be more parity than ever.

Despite heavy turnover though, it’s not too hard to anticipate which clubs are best placed to take the leap this season. Just take a look at who was on the cusp currently, then made significant upgrades on offense, under center or to the training personnel.

Arizona Cardinals

Even prior to the smash hit trade for DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray provided Cardinals fans a sensation they have not had given that … Jake Plummer? Neil Lomax? Jim Hart? Come to think about it, have the Cardinals ever had a rising franchise quarterback in the contemporary period?

No matter, since they do now. Murray pleased as a novice regardless of no genuine downfield danger to mention, and up until the mid-season trade for Kenyan Drake, very little of a running video game, either.

Hopkins modifications …