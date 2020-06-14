6 signs summer travel is rebounding

CEO Brian Chesky said he’s noticed travelers are preferring to stick to drivable destinations within 200 miles of their home and that customers are booking stays for one week or longer because of the shift to remote working.

“Work from home is becoming working from any home,” he told Bloomberg News.

Airlines

Delta said it added 100 domestic flights in June and continues to rebuild its schedule in the coming months. United is also in the process of restoring international routes.

Adobe ADBE The entire industry is also seeing a small revival, based on: Domestic flight bookings have tripled between April 1 and May 31, with southern states being the very best destinations.

The analytics firm said that another sign of normalcy returning is that the flight booking window — the time between when a flight is booked and when it’s taken — is shortening to the most common 45 to 50 day range. That suggests “travelers are starting to feel confident their flight and holiday requests will be fulfilled,” it said. In March and April, consumers were booking flights several months beforehand.

Disney

If Disney theme parks reopen, will crowds come? The company is betting they will. Disney announced this week that Disneyland and California Adventure — its flagship theme parks in California — are reopening beginning July 17.

Disneyland’s reopening follows the announcement that Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, begins a phased reopening in July.

All resorts could have “enhanced health and safety measures.” The company said that theme park capacity will be “significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing.”

All 12 of Disney’s parks in North America, Asia and Europe closed due to the outbreak on different dates this year. Shanghai Disneyland, their largest international park, reopened on May 11 after being closed since January 24.

Las Vegas

Caesars CZR MGM Resorts MGM The reopening of the gambling oasis has been met with pent-up demand. So much so that bothandare both reopening resorts on the Strip sooner than expected.

MGM said Thursday its Luxor, Aria and Mandalay Bay resorts will reopen , on the next month, as the Excalibur, Bellagio, MGM Grand and New York-New York are already open. Dates for Park MGM, Mirage, Vdara and the Delano, which is section of Mandalay Bay, have not yet been announced.

Caesars said this week it’s reopening the Linq casino floor (guest rooms will remain closed) following a “successful reopening weekend” for Caesars Palace, the Flamingo and Harrah’s. Some other properties, like Planet Hollywood, Paris and the Rio, remain shuttered.

RVs

RV sales and rentals are booming, with demand swelling in recent weeks.

Enthusiasts say the vehicles are thriving as a result of social distancing concerns. Air and train travel are becoming less appealing. With an RV, there is no need to share a hotel elevator or airplane bathroom, and meals can be prepared inside the vehicle.

Jon Gray, CEO of RVShare, let go 10% of his staff in March and furloughed 30% of his remaining employees. Business started to get in mid-April as states loosened travel restrictions, and he’s since brought back all of the furloughed workers, and sales in the last week are more than double exactly the same period a year ago.

Thor Industries THO A competitor, Outdoorsy, said its bookings last week have become 300% in comparison with the same period a year ago. Airstream’s parent company,, said this week that demand for its services and products are “very strong.”

TSA

Transportation Security Administration said this week that screenings at US airports surpassed 400,000 last Sunday and Monday and 500,000 on Thursday, the highest amount of travelers since late March.

Screenings on Thursday were still down 81% from the same day a year early in the day, but that is clearly a big improvement from the 90% drop in May and the 95% drop in screenings in April. Screenings bottomed out at about 87,500 on April 14.

–CNN Business’ Chris Isidore and Matt McFarland contributed to this report.