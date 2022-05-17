Today, red berets also brought minors from Abovyan Street. One of the eyewitnesses told Aravot.am that six red berets of a minor child pulled the police car into the police car.

The Red Berets used disproportionate and brutal force against the protesters in general, dragging, hitting and arresting some of the protesters who blocked the street.

It should be reminded that today, early in the morning, there are acts of disobedience in Yerevan again, demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. Protesters blocked streets in different parts of Yerevan. The road leading from Mashtots Avenue to the airport is also closed. There are many detainees.

Details in the video.

Nelli GRIGORYAN