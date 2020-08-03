6 Piece SDSDB-008G Sandisk 8GB SD SDHC memory card for Stealth Cam G45NG G42NG G42C G34 G30



Price: $28.99

(as of Aug 03,2020 10:05:15 UTC – Details)



DEPENDABILITY AND PERFORMANCE SanDisk SDHC memory cards are great choices to capture and store your favorite pictures and videos on standard point and shoot cameras. SanDisk SDHC memory cards are compatible with cameras, laptops, tablets, and other devices that support the SDHC formats, and are capable of recording hours of HD video (720p). SanDisk SDHC memory cards offer enough storage space to meet the memory demands of today’s high-megapixel digital cameras. Available in capacities from 8GB, SDHC cards can store thousands of high-resolution photos and all your favorite HD video clips. EXPAND YOUR DIGITAL CAMERA’S CAPACITY SanDisk SDHC memory cards offer enough storage space to meet the memory demands of today’s high-megapixel digital cameras. Available in capacities from 8GB, these cards can store thousands of high-resolution photos and all your favorite HD video clips. MORE SPACE FOR SONGS, VIDEOS, AND DATA A SanDisk SDHC card adds extra memory to any device with SDHC card slots. DURABLE DESIGN Designed to withstand the toughest conditions, SanDisk SDHC memory cards are waterproof, shockproof, and X-ray proof. They can operate in temperatures ranging from -13 to 185 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can capture memories in almost any climate. Even if your device doesn’t survive, your SanDisk memory card will. WRITEABLE LABEL FOR EASY REFERENCE SanDisk memory cards feature a blank, writeable white space on the front, making it easy to organize your digital photos. Condition: Brand New Packaging: Retail Package Package Contents: 6 Pack 8GB Sandisk Class 4 SDHC Memory Card

SDHC cards are fully compatible with all SDHC-compliant devices

Writeable label for easy identification and organization

Security: Built-in write-protect switch prevents accidental data loss

Designed to withstand the toughest conditions, SanDisk SDHC memory cards are waterproof, shockproof, and X-ray proof

Store thousands of high-resolution photos and all your favorite HD video clips