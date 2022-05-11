Lawyer Benik Galstyan wrote on his Facebook page, in particular: “2022 On May 10, at around 11:30 pm, six people violently detained Peto Saroyan, a young member of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun, near the “Yerjan City” supermarket on Tigran Mets Avenue.

I am more than sure that they are not law enforcement officers.

Let me tell you why.

Regarding Peto, 10.05.2022 In the period from 16:00 to 20:00 I had telephone conversations in order:

– Khoren Nazaryan, the investigator of the Shirak Penitentiary of the Republic of Armenia, who stated that he is very busy at the moment, will summon Peto for questioning in the coming days by contacting me by phone in advance.

– I talked to the duty officer of the Shirak MV on duty, as well as to one of the operatives, who assured that there was no problem.