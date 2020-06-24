6-month-old Arkansas girl abducted by parents found safe across state

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A 6-month-old girl who police said was abducted by her parents at a Department of Human Services office Tuesday was found safe on the other part of the state.

Majesty McClanton was abducted by her parents, Rodney McClanton and Miracle Auimatagi, from the West Memphis DHS office during a supervised visit. West Memphis police put out an AMBER Alert for Majesty around 3 p.m.

Police said around 5 p.m. that Majesty was found by sheriff’s deputies in Johnson County, Arkansas, on Interstate 40, which can be on the other side of the state from West Memphis.

The 6-month-old girl is safe.

Rodney McClanton and Miracle Auimatagi were arrested for interference with court-ordered custody.

From left to right: 6-month-old Majesty McClanton, father Rodney McClanton, mother Miracle Auimatagi.